Sunday, January 5, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Pirates WBB prepares for first conference matchup The East Carolinian
Breaking down ECU’s projected scholarship chart for 2020 247 Sports
Pirates aim for another push in Minges Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Vesper breaks North Penn pole vault record knightcrier.org
Vanderbilt hires Todd Fitch as OC, Ted Roof as DC ESPN
NC State football coach Dave Doeren makes more changes to defensive staff (Brian Mitchell) The Sun News
Around the American Athletic Conference
- Wichita State, SMU Win American/SEC Alliance Games
- Tulane Rallies For 30-13 Win Against Southern Miss in Armed Forces Bowl
SMU dominates in overtime to beat Vanderbilt 92-81 Dallas Morning News
- Erik Stevenson pours in career-high 29 points as Shockers thump SEC’s Mississippi
- With four wins over SEC and Big 12 teams, WSU has one of the best resumes in country
- ‘He’s been watching over him:’ Erik Stevenson still motivated by his late grandfather
- Cold-shooting, short-handed Memphis Tigers’ 10-game winning streak snapped by Georgia
- Loss to Georgia taught Memphis basketball valuable lesson
Georgia snaps No. 9 Memphis’ 10-game winning streak Reuters
Bulldogs pull off road upset of No. 9 Memphis Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Tulane makes history with its 2nd-straight bowl victory — a decisive Armed Forces Bowl win
- Tulane dominates Southern Miss in Armed Forces Bowl after early deficit
- Three and Out: Guerry’s thoughts on Tulane’s 30-13 bowl win over Southern Miss
- Armed Forces Bowl notebook: Tulane enjoys winning Battle for the Bell
- Strong finish: Tulane QB Justin McMillan finished career with big second half
- IT’S OVER: Tulane men’s basketball completes comeback against Cincinnati to end conference losing streak
Cincinnati basketball faked us out in latest collapse at Tulane Cincinnati Enquirer
USF Bulls ride strong defensive effort to rout UConn Huskies Tampa Bay Times
UConn men continue downward spiral, lose at USF, 75-60 Hartford Courant
- UCF basketball can’t stay out of foul trouble, falls at Houston
- UCF reportedly hires Iowa State assistant Alex Golesh to be offensive coordinator
- Tacko Fall ranks No. 6 in NBA All-Star fan voting; UCF lobbies to get him more votes
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Ten Things To Know: Recapping a wild Saturday in college hoops NBC Sports
- No. 2 Duke finds its groove on offense to roll over Miami
- Duke is using its depth to win. No, really. It’s happening.
- NC State falls flat at last-place Clemson
- UNC embarrassed at home by Georgia Tech after slow start
- Tar Heels make history, but not the kind they were expecting
- Welcome to the only place in North Carolina where Roy Williams is bigger than Dean Smith
- Ed Hardin: Carolina flat, disinterested and clueless in loss to Georgia Tech
- Wake Forest, trailing by 16, rallies to beat Pittsburgh 69-65
- Deacons show depth in win over Panthers
- Simms leads Clemson to 81-70 win over North Carolina State
- Forrest’s 3-pointer gives App State win over Georgia Southern
- WSSU comes up short in 75-72 loss on the road to Bowie State
Charlotte 49ers survive Middle Tennessee rally for Conference USA victory Charlotte Observer
Florida college football programs strive to keep up in national construction arms race Orlando Sentinel
N.C. State falls to Clemson, giving Tigers 1st ACC win Fayetteville Observer
- Terps crack down on Hoosiers to earn a steadying victory
- Virginia routs Virginia Tech by taking away what Hokies do best
- Virginia smothers Virginia Tech, holds Hokies to fewest points since 1967
- U.Va. offense continues to progress in rout of Hokies
- Sapakoff: New Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham is a rising star
- Clemson safety who clinched national title berth has ‘the gift of encouragement’
- Gamecocks, under new offensive coordinator, have plans for Dakereon Joyner
