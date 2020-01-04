Saturday, January 4, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Pirates Open AAC WBB Play At UCF ecupirates.com
247 Sports
- What to expect from ECU’s upcoming important homestand
- Where ECU could go if it makes a bowl game in 2020
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Houson, Tulsa Win Conference Openers Friday
- UConn Defeats Wichita State as Conference Play Resumes
- Bowl Preview: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
UCF basketball can’t stay out of foul trouble, falls at Houston Orlando Sentinel
Temple blown out in AAC matchup against Tulsa Philadelphia Inquirer
Dan Hurley, UConn men looking for bounce-back at South Florida Hartford Courant
New Orleans Times Picayune
- Armed Forces Bowl breakdown: analyzing the Tulane-Southern Miss matchup
- Long, winding path pits Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham against Tulane
247 Sports
- Owls run into trouble once again at Tulsa
- Ten things to like about offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee
Tulsa continues mastery of Temple at Reynolds Center, 70-44 Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- Ridder, No. 23 Cincinnati romp over Boston College, 38-6
- Nate Hinton’s big night pushes the University of Houston past UCF
- Nate Hinton leads UH past UCF
Five ways Wichita State basketball can end nonconference play with win over Ole Miss Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Welcome to the only place in North Carolina where Roy Williams is bigger than Dean Smith
- Even among pupils who have surpassed their mentors, Williams’ pursuit of Smith taps new emotions
- NC State prepared to face Clemson without CJ Bryce
- What stands out to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney about LSU, Joe Burrow
Winston Salem Journal
- My Take On Wake film review: Pinstripe Bowl edition with an interesting perspective, knowing what we know now
- Wake Forest football: A look back at 2019, a look ahead to 2020
- Wake Forest’s Sharone Wright Jr., Mike Wynn suspended for game at Pitt
- Clark add Jones to App State football staff
- Appalachian State football: A look back at 2019, a look ahead to 2020
- Carolina’s Anthony Harris will miss rest of 2019-20 basketball season
- UPDATED: Scores, photos and summaries from all 36 college bowl games so far
The Associated Press
- Ohio beats Nevada 30-21 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Tennessee scores twice late to stun Indiana 23-22 in Gator
- Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65
