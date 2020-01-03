Friday, January 3, 2020

Lebo returns to coaching…Gardner Minshew’s name game…No. 23 Cincinnati Romps Boston College in Lightening-Delayed Birmingham Bowl…UConn’s athletic department has self-reported at least 28 minor violations over the past two years, including one involving Kyrie Irving…Alcohol sales debut at first South Carolina athletics event. It’s ‘a very big deal’…Dan Snyder finally made a smart move by hiring Ron Rivera in Washington; Ron Rivera is a solid, smart football man, but that’s often not enough in Washington…Yankees’ Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Domestic Violence
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST: Lebo returns to coaching Bonesville.net
2021 Class: Five names to know from Virginia that ECU’s offered 247 Sports
Gardner Minshew’s name game: How an inside joke with an old sportswriter went viral Florida Times-Union
Around the American Athletic Conference
No. 22 Cinicnnati Overwhelms Boston College in TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl theamerican.org
QB Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati past Boston College in soggy Birmingham Bowl al.com
Cincinnati crushes Boston College in Birmingham Bowl behind Desmond Ridder’s four TDs USA Today
Birmingham Bowl live updates: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Boston College Eagles Cincinnati Enquirer
No. 23 Cincinnati Romps Boston College in Lightening-Delayed Birmingham Bowl Sports Illustrated
Birmingham: No. 21 Cincinnati breezes past B.C. Reuters
5 takeaways from BC football’s lopsided loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Boston.com
USF hires former West Virginia star Pat White as running backs coach Tampa Bay Times
After being fired by UCF, Donnie Jones resurfaces as Stetson’s basketball coach Orlando Sentinel
Temple’s Quincy Roche says that transferring is the best decision for him and his family Philadelphia Inquirer
UConn’s athletic department has self-reported at least 28 minor violations over the past two years, including one involving Kyrie Irving Hartford Courant
Homecoming: Tulane practicing for bowl game at high school of safety Larry Brooks NOLA.com
Isiaha Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64 Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- 901 Hoops: Tigers’ streak at 10 wins, National Hoopfest returns
- Memphis basketball: How to follow to Tigers’ game vs Georgia
- Memphis pulls from Pac-12 to fill director of football operations vacancy
247 Sports
- No. 21 Cincinnati Dominates Boston College 38-6
- Offensive woes plague BC in Bowl game loss to No. 21 Cincinnati
- Brotherly bond leading to early success for young Tigers
TU opens conference play against Temple, seeking to end three-game skid Tulsa World
Men’s basketball preview: Houston vs. UCF Houston Chronicle
Bill Wagner: Navy defense deserves tremendous credit for narrow Liberty Bowl win Annapolis Capital
Five things to know from Wichita State’s win over East Carolina to start AAC play Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
UNC football and assistant coach Scott Boone part ways Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Wake Forest-Pittsburgh game
- Three takeaways from App State’s loss to Georgia State
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- After up-and-down season ends with two losses, well-stocked Hokies optimistic about 2020
- ODU opens conference play by beating Middle Tennessee
South Carolina football: 5 New Year’s Resolutions the Gamecocks need to make and keep Saturday Down South
Columbia The State
- Alcohol sales debut at first South Carolina athletics event. It’s ‘a very big deal’
- LSU, Heisman winner Joe Burrow have high praise for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- If Jake Fromm comes back, Georgia returns to CFP in 2020
- Fromm Watch 2020: Bulldogs anxiously await quarterback’s call
- Bowl standings! (You know you want to look)
The Associated Press
- Ohio faces off with Nevada in Idaho Potato Bowl
- Ole Miss hires former Maryland coach Durkin as assistant
- Nate Woody named Army defensive coordinator
- No. 7 Louisville’s home game with No. 18 FSU tops ACC slate
- Big East deep and full of NCAA tournament contenders
- Unbeaten Auburn visits Mississippi St. to open SEC schedule
- Baylor, West Virginia surprise teams as Big 12 play begins
