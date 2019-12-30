Monday, December 30, 2019

ECU women’s basketball drops sixth straight at Georgia, 67-50…UConn, USF, Wichita State Pick Up MBB Wins Sunday…Clemson’s national title game appearance a huge benefit for USF…An AAC basketball primer as Memphis basketball begins league play Monday vs Tulane…Another defensive coach has left Dave Doeren’s N.C. State football staff…U.Va.’s Orange Bowl appearance conjures memories of Sugar Bowl 29 years ago…Oregon’s Rose Bowl run powered by recruiting in Los Angeles…No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59…Redskins need to hire Ron Rivera before he comes to his senses…The Panthers’ season is thankfully over, but what coach can put out this dumpster fire?…What to know from NFL Week 17: The Patriots blew it, and the 49ers won by an inch
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Insights from Brett
ECU’s talent haul helps close the gap with rivals Bonesville.net
Pirates Drop Final WBB Non-Conference Game At Georgia ecupirates.com
ECU skid continues at Georgia Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Pirates Drop Final Non-Conference Game At Georgia WNCT 9
ECU women’s basketball drops sixth straight at Georgia, 67-50 WITN 7
247 Sports
ECU extends win streak to four ahead of conference play The East Carolinian
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
Tampa Bay Times
- Clemson’s national title game appearance a huge benefit for USF
- Basketball preview: USF Bulls vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
Christian Vital leads UConn men to rout of NJIT Hartford Courant
Green Wave gears up for always-challenging conference play NOLA.com
10 key storylines for SMU men’s basketball in 2020, including its 3-point shooting struggles Dallas Morning News
An AAC basketball primer as Memphis basketball begins league play Monday vs Tulane Memphis Commercial Appeal
Cincinnati football: Bearcats’ top recruit Evan Prater following Gino Guidugli’s lead Cincinnati Enquirer
Maize South’s Payten Ricks follows in father’s footsteps as senior standout at Abilene Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Campus safety will be a key issue for UNC System leaders and students in 2020
- Another defensive coach has left Dave Doeren’s N.C. State football staff
- Disjointed schedule gives NC State plenty of time to think
- DJ Funderburk helps NC State top Appalachian State
Winston Salem Journal
- DJ Funderburk, Devon Daniels spark N.C. State win in C.J. Bryce’s absence
- Three takeaways from App State’s loss to N.C. State
- Aggies confident for MEAC play despite loss at Illinois in first game without Jay Joyner
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va.’s Orange Bowl appearance conjures memories of Sugar Bowl 29 years ago
- U.Va. looks to cap breakthrough season with Orange Bowl win over Florida
Clemson is finally a true underdog vs. LSU, which history says is a good thing Columbia The State
L.S.U. and Clemson Reached the Championship on Opposite Tracks New York Times
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: Dabo’s Disney World is a Clemson guy from Alabama facing LSU in New Orleans
- Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne show uncharacteristic emotion in Fiesta Bowl
- SEC referee explains two controversial calls in Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl victory
OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley met with the media 12 hours after Peach Bowl loss. Here are his thoughts Tulsa World
The Associated Press
- No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59
- Virginia will seek Orange Bowl upset against No. 6 Florida
- Oregon’s Rose Bowl run powered by recruiting in Los Angeles
- Waiting game: 15 days between CFP semifinals, championship
Leave a comment