Monday, December 30, 2019

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Insights from Brett

ECU’s talent haul helps close the gap with rivals Bonesville.net

Pirates Drop Final WBB Non-Conference Game At Georgia ecupirates.com

ECU skid continues at Georgia Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Pirates Drop Final Non-Conference Game At Georgia WNCT 9

ECU women’s basketball drops sixth straight at Georgia, 67-50 WITN 7

247 Sports

ECU extends win streak to four ahead of conference play The East Carolinian

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Tampa Bay Times

Christian Vital leads UConn men to rout of NJIT Hartford Courant

Green Wave gears up for always-challenging conference play NOLA.com

10 key storylines for SMU men’s basketball in 2020, including its 3-point shooting struggles Dallas Morning News

An AAC basketball primer as Memphis basketball begins league play Monday vs Tulane Memphis Commercial Appeal

Cincinnati football: Bearcats’ top recruit Evan Prater following Gino Guidugli’s lead Cincinnati Enquirer

Maize South’s Payten Ricks follows in father’s footsteps as senior standout at Abilene Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Clemson is finally a true underdog vs. LSU, which history says is a good thing Columbia The State

L.S.U. and Clemson Reached the Championship on Opposite Tracks New York Times

Charleston Post and Courier

OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley met with the media 12 hours after Peach Bowl loss. Here are his thoughts Tulsa World

The Associated Press