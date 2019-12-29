Sunday, December 29, 2019

Pirates Rally Then Hold Off EKU For Victory …ECU, Memphis Pick Up Saturday Home Wins…Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss…Joe Burrow’s record 8 total TDs lead LSU in CFP semifinal win over Oklahoma…Fantastic Fiesta finish! Clemson comeback lifts Tigers to championship game vs LSU…A grueling Panthers season is about to come to a merciful end against New Orleans…Hurricanes have an answer for the Capitals every time as they surge to a 6-4 win
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News: Pirates win 4th straight Bonesville.net
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
The Associated Press
- Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss
- No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Rushing attack and some clutch defense propels Penn State to 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis
- The “big boys” on the Penn State offensive line spark an overpowering rushing attack
- Penn State 53, Memphis 39: Three takeaways from the Cotton Bowl
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Live Updates: Memphis vs. Penn State in the Cotton Bowl
- Memphis loses two assistants, strength and conditioning coach following Cotton Bowl loss
- 3 key observations from Memphis basketball beating New Orleans for ninth straight win
Could USF’s Jeff Scott complete his staff with Clemson guys? Tampa Bay Times
UCF tight end Anthony Roberson enters transfer portal Orlando Sentinel
NOLA.com
- Puzzler: Tulane enters bowl with worst turnover/takeaway ratio of Willie Fritz’s career
- Underrated stalwart: De’Andre Williams excelling as starting DT for Tulane
10 key storylines for SMU football in 2020, including some important holes to fill on the depth chart Dallas Morning News
‘We still have to work to do’: Wichita State focused for its return game Sunday Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
ESPN
- Joe Burrow’s record 8 total TDs lead LSU in CFP semifinal win over Oklahoma
- LSU QB Joe Burrow’s 7 TD passes in 1st half shatters record
Columbia The State
- Fantastic Fiesta finish! Clemson comeback lifts Tigers to championship game vs LSU
- Tough Trevor: Moments after hard hit, Clemson QB Lawrence runs for 67-yard TD
- Updates from Fiesta Bowl: Clemson defeats Ohio State
- Gamecocks add quarterback grad transfer Collin Hill from Colorado State
The Associated Press
- No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game
- Breathtaking: Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28
- Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
- Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law
- Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl
- Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl
- Best Western? WKU plays WMU in First Responder Bowl at SMU
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Joe Burrow and LSU give a performance for the ages
- Photos: LSU crushes Oklahoma in Peach Bowl in Atlanta
- LSU is way, way too much for Oklahoma in Peach Bowl semifinal
Washington Post
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC State football coach Dave Doeren makes more changes to defensive staff
- Experienced reserves, a rarity on the one-and-done era, help No. 4 Duke
- Tre Jones misses second game in a row for Duke
Wolfpack Adds Two to Defensive Staff 247 Sports
Future hype for UNC begins after bowl win Fayetteville Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Injury helped U.Va.’s Bryce Hall grow spiritually, emotionally and intellectually
- After waiting his turn, Hooker has gained confidence, earned trust of Hokies teammates
