Saturday, December 28, 2019

ECU MBB Looks To Extend Winning Streak Against EKU; ECU WBB Ends 2019 At Georgia…Temple Falls to North Carolina in Military Bowl…For Memphis, the Cotton Bowl is about so much more than simply beating Penn State…Wake Forest goes quiet in loss to Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl…NC A&T basketball coach Jay Joyner suspended indefinitely…The Clemson-Ohio State playoff semifinal is college football’s night of a thousand stars…Zibanejad, Lundqvist lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Hurricanes
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
Pirates aim at four-game win streak Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
ECU Looks To Extend Winning Streak Against EKU WNCT 9
Eastern Kentucky at East Carolina THe Spread
TOP 5: Pirates win regional, advance to Supers Washington Daily News
2020 ECU Signing Class Superlatives 247 Sports
Pirates end non-conference schedule on Saturday against Colonels The East Carolinian
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis football: What makes Ryan Silverfield’s college head coaching debut at Cotton Bowl so rare
- For Memphis, the Cotton Bowl is about so much more than simply beating Penn State | Giannotto
- What does Lester Quinones’ return to the court mean for Memphis?
- 3 things to keep an eye on when the Memphis basketball team hosts New Orleans
- Report: James Wiseman signs with agent, ending rumors of return to Memphis basketball
New coach Ryan Silverfield has big plans at Memphis. But first, there’s Penn State ESPN
Silverfield debut as Memphis head coach in New Year’s Six Houston Chronicle
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Temple trounced by North Carolina in Military Bowl, as Owls’ ACC hex continues
- An emotional final game for Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley
- Was this a successful season for Temple’s football team, what does the future hold? | Marc Narducci
Temple routed by UNC in Military Bowl 247 Sports
North Carolina rolls to Military Bowl victory over Temple Annapolis Capital
After a dominating victory over Temple, the Tar Heels want more Raleigh News and Observer
10 key storylines for SMU football in 2020 Dallas Morning News
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest goes quiet in loss to Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl
- Wake Forest’s offense stymied in second half
- Wake notes: Jamie Newman undecided on future and some receiver notables
NC A&T basketball coach Jay Joyner suspended indefinitely
Raleigh News and Observer
- Tre Jones still not available for Duke
- After Mack Brown won over the hearts and minds of UNC’s players, the wins followed
Fayetteville Observer
- Sports Saturday: At long last, meaningful bowl games
- Best of the decade in local sports No. 3: Pinehurst hosts back-to-back US Opens
Washington Post
- The Clemson-Ohio State playoff semifinal is college football’s night of a thousand stars
- Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl game: What you need to know
- Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff, which is remarkable by any measure
- You can learn a lot about Ed Orgeron just from the sound of his voice
- LSU-Oklahoma Peach Bowl game: What you need to know
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Injury helped U.Va.’s Bryce Hall grow spiritually, emotionally and intellectually
- Bowden’s legs threaten Hokies defense that has struggled against running QBs
- Norfolk State football coach Latrell Scott signs contract extension
- He helped LSU’s quarterback win the Heisman Trophy. Now W&M alum Joe Brady is a hot name in college football.
Sapakoff: ‘Little ‘ol Clemson’ on trial again vs. Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl Charleston Post and Courier
Atlanta Journal Constitution
