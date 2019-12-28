Saturday, December 28, 2019

ECU MBB Looks To Extend Winning Streak Against EKU; ECU WBB Ends 2019 At Georgia…Temple Falls to North Carolina in Military Bowl…For Memphis, the Cotton Bowl is about so much more than simply beating Penn State…Wake Forest goes quiet in loss to Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl…NC A&T basketball coach Jay Joyner suspended indefinitely…The Clemson-Ohio State playoff semifinal is college football’s night of a thousand stars…Zibanejad, Lundqvist lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Hurricanes

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

Pirates aim at four-game win streak Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

ECU Looks To Extend Winning Streak Against EKU WNCT 9

Eastern Kentucky at East Carolina THe Spread

TOP 5: Pirates win regional, advance to Supers Washington Daily News

2020 ECU Signing Class Superlatives 247 Sports

Pirates end non-conference schedule on Saturday against Colonels The East Carolinian

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Memphis Commercial Appeal

New coach Ryan Silverfield has big plans at Memphis. But first, there’s Penn State ESPN

Silverfield debut as Memphis head coach in New Year’s Six Houston Chronicle

Philadelphia Inquirer

Temple routed by UNC in Military Bowl 247 Sports

North Carolina rolls to Military Bowl victory over Temple Annapolis Capital

After a dominating victory over Temple, the Tar Heels want more Raleigh News and Observer

10 key storylines for SMU football in 2020 Dallas Morning News

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Winston Salem Journal

NC A&T basketball coach Jay Joyner suspended indefinitely

Raleigh News and Observer

Fayetteville Observer

Washington Post

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Sapakoff: ‘Little ‘ol Clemson’ on trial again vs. Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution