Friday, December 27, 2019

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ECU faces EKU Washington Post
Fluco stand-out Walt Stribling signs to play at East Carolina Fluvanna Review
East Carolina basketball’s all-decade team 247 Sports
Around the American Athletic Conference
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Temple looking to erase the sour taste from last year’s bowl loss
- Temple vs. North Carolina: Can the Owls end their ACC bowl hex?
UConn men set for one last tour of American Athletic Conference; here’s how they have fared through the years Hartford Courant
For two of SMU’s most accomplished seniors, an important spring awaits for their football futures Dallas Morning News
Silverfield debut as Memphis head coach in New Year’s Six SFGate
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis football ‘confident’ vs Penn State despite being underdog for first time
- Brady White suggests Cotton Bowl could be his last game. Memphis fans’ angst shows his impact
Cotton Bowl Media Day: Memphis players embrace unique atmosphere at AT&T Stadium Underdog Dynasty
Washington Post
- No. 9 Memphis puts streak on line vs UNO
- Navy football takes to the air in Patriots’ plane for trip to Liberty Bowl
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- 879: Roy Williams closes in on a sacred number, his mentor Dean Smith’s victory total
- Wake Forest buckles down for Pinstripe Bowl after seeing sights of New York
- 5 things to know about Wake Forest’s Pinstripe Bowl opponent: Michigan State
Hokies’ coaching staff overhaul is a test of Justin Fuente’s instincts Hampton Roads Daily Press
Why the walk-on life thrives at Clemson, one of the nation’s most talented programs Columbia The State
Sapakoff: Clemson’s amazingly good football injury luck is by design Charleston Post and Courier
Washington Post
- You can learn a lot about Ed Orgeron just from the sound of his voice
- To beat LSU, Oklahoma must have Jalen Hurts at his early-season peak
- Clemson hasn’t faced anyone like Ohio State
- While the Military Bowl is played, it benefits a quiet veterans’ retreat on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
The Associated Press
- Perfect fit: Playoff teams’ in-house hires getting it done
- Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl
- Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl
- Clemson’s Scott and Ohio State’s Hafley pulling double duty
