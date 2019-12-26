Thursday, December 26, 2019

Best of the Decade in Local Sports No. 6: Dwayne Allen, Vonta Leach win Super Bowl titles…White Jr and Mills help Houston upset No. 21 Washington…’This is going to be a fun experience’: Temple’s DaeSean Winston excited about Military Bowl homecoming…Memphis TE Joey Magnifico says he will miss Cotton Bowl due to injury …Wake Forest bowl games are always entertaining. Pinstripe Bowl should be no different…Pitt, Eastern Michigan seeking elusive bowl win in Detroit…The 76ers show how good they can be…Clippers’ comeback leaves LeBron’s Lakers with plenty of Christmas regrets

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Best of the Decade in Local Sports No. 6: Dwayne Allen, Vonta Leach win Super Bowl titles Fayetteville Observer

East Carolina basketball’s all-decade team 247 Sports

The Year in Sports: New tower, team improvements create optimism at ECU Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

UH tops Washington to win Diamond Head Classic Houston Chronicle

Military Bowl 2019: UNC vs. Temple TV Schedule, Time and Odds Bleacher Report

‘This is going to be a fun experience’: Temple’s DaeSean Winston excited about Military Bowl homecoming Baltimore Sun

Tacko Fall delights audience as Boston Pops guest conductor Orlando Sentinel

Memphis TE Joey Magnifico says he will miss Cotton Bowl due to injury Memphis Commercial Appeal

247 Sports

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

5 things to know about Wake Forest’s Pinstripe Bowl opponent: Michigan State Winston Salem Journal

Clemson hasn’t faced anyone like Ohio State Washington Post

The Associated Press