Thursday, December 26, 2019

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Best of the Decade in Local Sports No. 6: Dwayne Allen, Vonta Leach win Super Bowl titles Fayetteville Observer
East Carolina basketball’s all-decade team 247 Sports
The Year in Sports: New tower, team improvements create optimism at ECU Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
UH tops Washington to win Diamond Head Classic Houston Chronicle
Military Bowl 2019: UNC vs. Temple TV Schedule, Time and Odds Bleacher Report
‘This is going to be a fun experience’: Temple’s DaeSean Winston excited about Military Bowl homecoming Baltimore Sun
Tacko Fall delights audience as Boston Pops guest conductor Orlando Sentinel
Memphis TE Joey Magnifico says he will miss Cotton Bowl due to injury Memphis Commercial Appeal
247 Sports
- UNC Opponent Preview: Temple
- The Taylor Podcast: Kevin Negandhi on Mack Brown, UNC-Temple
- Countdown to Kickoff: UNC vs. Temple
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Full scout: How does UNC stack up against Temple in the Military Bowl?
- Wake Forest bowl games are always entertaining. Pinstripe Bowl should be no different
5 things to know about Wake Forest’s Pinstripe Bowl opponent: Michigan State Winston Salem Journal
Clemson hasn’t faced anyone like Ohio State Washington Post
The Associated Press
- White Jr and Mills help Houston upset No. 21 Washington
- Georgia Tech tops Hawaii for 3rd at Diamond Head Classic
- Alston scores 23 to lift Boise State over UTEP 72-67
- El-Amin scores 18 to lead Ball State over Portland 61-46
- ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
- Willekes finishing up remarkable run for Michigan State
- Pitt, Eastern Michigan seeking elusive bowl win in Detroit
- Perfect fit: Playoff teams’ in-house hires getting it done
