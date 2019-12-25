Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Pirates go winless in West Palm Beach The East Carolinian
Joe Burrow says his first ‘real’ scholarship offer was from Lincoln Riley and East Carolina USA Today
Around the American Athletic Conference
UCF gets 10th win, beating Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl Times Union
Notebook: Tulane coach Willie Fritz happy with pre-Christmas bowl practices NOLA.com
Grading SMU’s first 10-win season since 1984 Dallas Morning News
Cotton Bowl: 5 things to know for Memphis vs. Penn State Memphis Commercial Appeal
At the Cotton Bowl, Penn State and Memphis will do the coaching-staff shuffle Lancaster Online
Rebounds the key to Kelvin Sampson’s heart, UH’s success Houston Chronicle
Wichita State basketball finishes just outside AP Top 25 but makes coaches’ poll Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Wake Forest’s last three original Beef Boys ready for last ride in Pinstripe Bowl Winston Salem Journal
Sapakoff: Ohio State gloom from Woody Hayes’ punch to Clemson band troll Charleston Post and Courier
With a visit from her parents, ODU’s Marie Reichert is getting a German Christmas Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Self-inflicted wounds kept Marshall football from meeting expectations Huntington Herald-Dispatch
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Now as a Sooner, Jalen Hurts makes another defining stop in Atlanta
- Photos: Oklahoma arrives in Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The Associated Press
- McDonald leads Hawaii to 38-34 win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl
- Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts enjoying final college season
Leave a comment