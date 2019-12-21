Saturday, December 21, 2019

Dooley ill as Pirates prepare for match up with Charlotte…Pirates Battle Dayton To Close West Palm Invite…Wheeler lifts Georgia to double overtime win over SMU…Boca Raton Bowl: SMU shoots for 11-win season…Charlotte 49ers can’t stop Buffalo Bulls running game in 31-9 loss in Bahamas Bowl…Reich will try to beat Panthers Sunday, but once he was their first NFL quarterback…Saturday’s NFL schedule is an unexpected delight: Three games with high stakes…Capitals celebrate a momentous night by cruising past Devils on the road

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

ECU plays host to Charlotte Washington Post

WNCT 9

Northwestern knocks off ECU in West Palm Beach Classic WITN 7

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

SMU Falls at Georgia in Double Overtime theamerican.org

Wheeler lifts Georgia to double overtime win over SMU Atlanta Journal Constitution

Boca Raton Bowl: SMU shoots for 11-win season Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dallas Morning News

Tennessee win gives Cincinnati Bearcats basketball positive vibe heading into Iowa matchup Cincinnati Enquirer

Orlando Sentinel

Tulane women fall to Texas Southern in Tulane Classic NOLA.com

The James Wiseman Memphis got to know doesn’t seem like the James Wiseman who just left | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal

James Wiseman, Penny Hardaway and the high-stakes collision of two stars ESPN

As part of ramped-up schedule, TU plays Colorado State at the BOK Center Tulsa World

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis takes ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from basketball team Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Bowl previews and picks against the spread: Everything you need to know for Saturday’s games YAHOO!

Charlotte Observer

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Clemson has 4 of the best players in college football, ESPN says Columbia The State

How Dabo Swinney’s Christian evangelism boosts Clemson recruiting Charleston Post and Courier