Saturday, December 21, 2019

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
ECU plays host to Charlotte Washington Post
WNCT 9
- Dooley ill as Pirates prepare for match up with Charlotte
- Pirate women fall to Northwestern in West Palm Beach opener
Northwestern knocks off ECU in West Palm Beach Classic WITN 7
247 Sports
- How to watch ECU commits in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
- The 10 early enrollees from ECU’s 2020 recruiting class
- Pirates get their guy at tight end in Shane Calhoun
Around the American Athletic Conference
SMU Falls at Georgia in Double Overtime theamerican.org
Wheeler lifts Georgia to double overtime win over SMU Atlanta Journal Constitution
Boca Raton Bowl: SMU shoots for 11-win season Tyler Morning Telegraph
Dallas Morning News
- Freshman from Houston lifts Georgia in 87-85 win over SMU
- Six true freshmen could see minutes for SMU in Boca Raton Bowl
- ‘We love being in Dallas’: Sonny Dykes signs contract extension to stay at SMU
Tennessee win gives Cincinnati Bearcats basketball positive vibe heading into Iowa matchup Cincinnati Enquirer
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF football fired up to win Gasparilla Bowl, clinch 10-win season
- Here’s why new FSU coach Mike Norvell should schedule UCF | Commentary
- It’s Tacko time in Boston as Celtics roll
Tulane women fall to Texas Southern in Tulane Classic NOLA.com
The James Wiseman Memphis got to know doesn’t seem like the James Wiseman who just left | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal
James Wiseman, Penny Hardaway and the high-stakes collision of two stars ESPN
As part of ramped-up schedule, TU plays Colorado State at the BOK Center Tulsa World
Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis takes ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from basketball team Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Bowl previews and picks against the spread: Everything you need to know for Saturday’s games YAHOO!
Charlotte Observer
- Charlotte 49ers can’t stop Buffalo Bulls running game in 31-9 loss in Bahamas Bowl
- Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson gradually wears down Charlotte 49ers in Bahamas Bowl
Raleigh News and Observer
- App. State goes from hunter to hunted at New Orleans Bowl
- Quick scout: UNC vs. UCLA. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bruins
- Wolfpack Club executive director Bobby Purcell to retire in 2020
Winston Salem Journal
- Deacons top Flyers in Florida, 78-59
- Five things to know about No. 20 App State’s game against UAB in the New Orleans Bowl
Clemson has 4 of the best players in college football, ESPN says Columbia The State
How Dabo Swinney’s Christian evangelism boosts Clemson recruiting Charleston Post and Courier
