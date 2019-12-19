Thursday, December 19, 2019

Pirates ink 25 on National Signing Day; Houston: Defensive line additions were significant…Three QB signees makes for crowded, competitive position room…ECU, UNC classes score key rankings; A year after cleaning up, NC State’s recruiting takes a dip…Charlotte 49ers land their recruits on a Bahamas beach…UCF, Cincinnati and UConn Pick Up MBB Wins Wednesday…North Carolina drops fourth consecutive game, this one to No. 2 Gonzaga…Jordan Miller has the Falcons’ scouting report on ‘Minshew Mania’…Cam Newton, playing Santa, said he won’t leave the Panthers unless they get rid of him…Terry Rozier has a career-high 35 points, but Hornets lose to the Cavaliers
East Carolina Football Announces 2020 Early Signees ecupirates.com
Pirates ink 25 on National Signing Day WNCT 9
ECU football announces 2020 early signees WITN 7
East Carolina, NC Central welcome early signees on National Signing Day Durham Herald-Sun
- Houston: Defensive line additions were significant
- ECU SIGNING DAY UPDATES: Pirates sign 25, Houston breaks it down
- ECU Lands All Commitments Plus a Few Bonus Prospects
- ECU Signs a Solid Haul of Future Pirates in the Class of 2020
- Mike Houston Recaps the 2020 Class That Still Has a Few Spots Left
- Get to know ECU’s 2020 signing class
- Three QB signees makes for crowded, competitive position room
- ECU pulls from the best in South Carolina to elevate 2020 class
- ECU signs Australian punter Luke Larsen
- ECU signs JUCO defensive lineman Henry Garrison
- ECU safety Jaren Rainey enters transfer portal
ECU, UNC classes score key rankings Fayetteville Observer
- UCF, Cincinnati and UConn Pick Up Wins Wednesday
- Cincinnati’s Thompson, UCF’s Melville Named AVCA All-Americans
- Cincinnati basketball beats No. 21 Tennessee for John Brannen’s first signature win
- Here’s the UC Bearcats’ haul from national signing day and what it means going forward
- Why UC AD John Cunningham’s wife says Luke and Amy Fickell are heroes
- USF’s first signing day of Jeff Scott era builds steam
- USF’s Jeff Scott adds former North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin
- USF men enter Utah State, FSU gauntlet on 3-game win streak
- UCF basketball shakes off slow start, beats Bethune-Cookman
- UCF starts 2020 National Signing Day fast as Knights sign 17 players
- UCF pleased to close Early Signing Day with athletic class headlined by WR Ja’Cyais Credle
- UCF lands Jordan Davis of Seminole, brother of Gabe Davis
Temple football’s National Signing Day recruits headlined by quarterback Matthew Duncan Philadelphia Inquirer
Huskies, despite 26 turnovers, get production from freshmen, bench to beat St. Peter’s, 66-56 Hartford Courant
Bold statement: Willie Fritz says 2020 signing class might be best in school history NOLA.com
- Jerry LeVias made history at SMU with help from Hayden Fry, but it was never easy
- SMU coach Sonny Dykes, top signee Danny Gray discuss crucial signing day for Mustangs
- SMU football 2020 recruiting hub: With momentum from 2019 on-field performance, Mustangs closing strong
- SMU flips JUCO WR Danny Gray from TCU; Dallas native becomes top signee in Mustangs’ 2020 class
- Three things to keep an eye on ahead of Memphis basketball vs. Jackson State
- Memphis freshman Kenneth Gainwell earns second-team All-American honors from Sporting News, AFCA
- Brentz Bitz: Bearcats Top No. 21 Tennessee 78-66
- Tigers in 20- Episode 55: Is Memphis a championship contender?
- Signing Day 2020: A look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football recruiting class
- Philip Montgomery’s opening statement from early signing day
- Signing Day 2020: Breaking down TU’s recruiting class
Men’s basketball preview: Houston vs. UTEP Houston Chronicle
ECAC honors Navy football’s Niumatalolo, Perry Annapolis Capital
Why Gregg Marshall thinks Saturday’s VCU game could be a Dexter Dennis breakout game Wichita Eagle
- North Carolina drops fourth consecutive game, this one to No. 2 Gonzaga
- After unusual win, NC State readies for trip to No. 12 Auburn
- After Mack Brown makes in-state recruiting a priority, UNC signs 14 players from NC
- A year after cleaning up, NC State’s recruiting takes a dip
- David Cutcliffe talks Duke’s 2020 class
- No. 1 recruiting class would be first for Clemson: ‘This group’s going to be special’
- Herman Boone, NCCU grad portrayed by Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies
- App State football signs 17 players in the highest-rated recruiting class of its history
- Wake Forest signs 18 players, nearly half of them will be on campus in less than a month
- ODU signs seven in Ricky Rahne’s first recruiting class
- Hokies make moves in Texas with small 2020 recruiting class
- Coveted OL Andrew Gentry among 12 players signing with Cavaliers
- Hampton’s Prunty happy with his nine-member recruiting class
- ODU will honor former great Anne Donovan with three-day tournament
- London’s second recruiting class at W&M includes a running back from Belgium
Charlotte 49ers land their recruits on a Bahamas beach Charlotte Observer
- Clemson hauls in top-rated class on early signing day
- Sapakoff: Gamecocks’ Ryan Hilinski vs. Luke Doty battle starts now
- Grant Riller heroics not enough as College of Charleston falls to VCU
- Gamecock football lands national top 10 recruit Jordan Burch from SC
- End of the Year Means Another Contrived College Football Playoff
- UConn Who? In Women’s Basketball, the West Emerges From the Shadows
- Bulldogs snag receivers in No. 4-ranked recruiting class
- Oh, look, Clemson is really, really good again
- No waffling here: Signing day was a huge win for Tech
- Geoff Collins touts Georgia Tech’s highest ranked class since 2007
- Watch every bowl? Yes! Here’s why they are all must-see TV
- Playoff participants also contend for team recruiting title
- Huskies and Ducks duel for Pac-12’s best signing day
- Ohio St. secures two 5-stars, only top-10 class in Big Ten
- Big 12 rivals Texas, Oklahoma neck-and-neck on signing day
- SEC wins signing day with 6 teams ranked in top 10
- ACC lagging well behind Swinney’s Clemson dynasty
- Study: White males still ‘dominate’ FBS leadership roles
