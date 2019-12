Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Gardner Powers ECU Past UMES…Burleson’s Walk-Off Named USA Baseball International Performance-Of-The-Year…Pirates waiting out D-Linemen; QB group led by Garcia…Seth LeDay no longer a part of ECU’s basketball program…Williams, Cincy host No. 21 Tennessee…Legendary college football coach Hayden Fry dies at 90…Could USC make $1 million in beer sales? ‘You would hope,’ says Gamecocks AD…Fans at Holiday Bowl to do ‘Iowa Wave’ for sick children…MLS launches new sports era in Charlotte as city, Tepper land soccer expansion team…Svechnikov scores lacrosse-style again, Canes top Jets 6-3

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

Greenville Daily Reflector

WNCT 9

WITN 7

December 17, 11:00 p.m. Sports – ECU on its first winning streak WCTI 12

ECU Beats UMES 71-57 For Second Straight Win Rivals

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

ECU Defeats UMES Tuesday Night theamerican.org

The Associated Press

Cincinnati Enquirer

Williams, Cincy host No. 21 Tennessee Fox Sports

Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Philadelphia Inquirer

Hartford Courant

Tulane trying to hold together commitment class rich in 3-star prospects NOLA.com

Legendary college football coach Hayden Fry dies at 90 Dallas Morning News

Memphis Commercial Appeal

Cincinnati vs No. 21 Tennessee Preview 247 Sports

Signing Day 2020: TU looking to sign best recruiting class since 2017 Tulsa World

UH picks up commitment from Mansfield Timberview RB Stacy Sneed Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

National Signing Day in North Carolina could be colored Tar Heel Blue Charlotte Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Fayetteville Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Associated Press