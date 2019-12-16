Monday, December 16, 2019

It’s still about football for former SCSU coach (and ECU assistant) Kevin Gilbride, who’s now immersed in Vince McMahon’s XFL reboot…UCF and USF MBB Pick Up Wins Sunday…Cincinnati Bearcats Mascot Ruthlessly Stiff-Arms And Runs Over Little Kids For Touchdown During Bengals-Patriots Halftime…Naval Academy probes possible ‘white power’ gesture at game…UCF OC Jeff Lebby, UH’s Blake Gideon to join Ole Miss coaching staff…Wofford takes down North Carolina in Chapel Hill again…Falcons upset 49ers thanks to some late-game heroics…‘I like North Carolina’: Seattle’s Russell Wilson torments Panthers in Charlotte again; Panthers lose sixth straight despite Christian McCaffrey’s historic day…Finally, a victory chant at the Redskins’ FedEx Field! It went E-A-G-L-E-S….Tiger Woods Leads by Example in Presidents Cup Comeback Win…
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Insights from Brett
Plot takes a turn in tale of two seasons Bonesville.net
How Gardner got to 22 points Greenville Daily Reflector
247 Sports
- Recruiting Scoop: What to know two days from Early Signing Day
- Pirates earn much-needed win to snap skid
Dom Amore: It’s still about football for former SCSU coach (and ECU assistant) Kevin Gilbride, who’s now immersed in Vince McMahon’s XFL reboot Hartford Courant
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UCF and USF MBB Pick Up Wins Sunday
- Cincinnati, Memphis, USF Earn Weekend WBB Victories
- American Stories: Perry’s Heisman-level Performance Carried Navy
University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball collapses late in loss to Colgate Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Bearcats Mascot Ruthlessly Stiff-Arms And Runs Over Little Kids For Touchdown During Bengals-Patriots Halftime BroBible
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball shakes off lull, extends win streak to five
- UCF OC Jeff Lebby leaving for Ole Miss after two seasons with Knights
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Naval Academy probes possible ‘white power’ gesture at game
- West Point investigates cadets’ hand symbol with possible links to white power at Army-Navy ‘College GameDay’ show
Rare air: freshman Nobal Days logging heavy minutes for Tulane basketball team NOLA.com
Memphis rallies after ugly start to beat Tennessee in Knoxville Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU women’s basketball: Hurricane fall 66-60 at Stetson Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- Kelvin Sampson rips Cougars after embarrassing loss
- UH’s Blake Gideon to join Ole Miss coaching staff
Naval Academy, Army investigating possible ‘white power’ hand signs at Army-Navy game Annapolis Capital
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Spartanburg Herald Journal
- Wofford takes down North Carolina in Chapel Hill again
- Wofford, fans celebrate win over Tar Heels in Carmichael
- PHOTOS: Wofford defeats North Carolina in Chapel Hill
Raleigh News and Observer
- Carmichael roars once more, but no retro comeback for UNC as Wofford pulls upset
- Already struggling to score, Cole Anthony’s knee injury comes at a tough time for UNC
- NC State passes road test at UNCG that can pay dividends in March
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks outlast Tigers for Frank Martin’s first win at Clemson
- James ‘Radio’ Kennedy, S.C. high school football figure who inspired movie, has died
College Cup soccer: Georgetown outlasts Virginia in penalty kicks to win its first NCAA title Washington Post
