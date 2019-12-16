Monday, December 16, 2019

It’s still about football for former SCSU coach (and ECU assistant) Kevin Gilbride, who’s now immersed in Vince McMahon’s XFL reboot…UCF and USF MBB Pick Up Wins Sunday…Cincinnati Bearcats Mascot Ruthlessly Stiff-Arms And Runs Over Little Kids For Touchdown During Bengals-Patriots Halftime…Naval Academy probes possible ‘white power’ gesture at game…UCF OC Jeff Lebby, UH’s Blake Gideon to join Ole Miss coaching staff…Wofford takes down North Carolina in Chapel Hill again…Falcons upset 49ers thanks to some late-game heroics…‘I like North Carolina’: Seattle’s Russell Wilson torments Panthers in Charlotte again; Panthers lose sixth straight despite Christian McCaffrey’s historic day…Finally, a victory chant at the Redskins’ FedEx Field! It went E-A-G-L-E-S….Tiger Woods Leads by Example in Presidents Cup Comeback Win…

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Insights from Brett

Plot takes a turn in tale of two seasons Bonesville.net

How Gardner got to 22 points Greenville Daily Reflector

247 Sports

Dom Amore: It’s still about football for former SCSU coach (and ECU assistant) Kevin Gilbride, who’s now immersed in Vince McMahon’s XFL reboot Hartford Courant

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball collapses late in loss to Colgate Cincinnati Enquirer

Cincinnati Bearcats Mascot Ruthlessly Stiff-Arms And Runs Over Little Kids For Touchdown During Bengals-Patriots Halftime BroBible

Orlando Sentinel

Philadelphia Inquirer

Rare air: freshman Nobal Days logging heavy minutes for Tulane basketball team NOLA.com

Memphis rallies after ugly start to beat Tennessee in Knoxville Memphis Commercial Appeal

TU women’s basketball: Hurricane fall 66-60 at Stetson Tulsa World

Houston Chronicle

Naval Academy, Army investigating possible ‘white power’ hand signs at Army-Navy game Annapolis Capital

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Spartanburg Herald Journal

Raleigh News and Observer

Charleston Post and Courier

College Cup soccer: Georgetown outlasts Virginia in penalty kicks to win its first NCAA title Washington Post