Bonesville: The Authoritative Independent Voice of East Carolina

News & Features from ECU, the AAC and Beyond

Today’s Web Roundup

GREG VACEK'S DAILY WEB ROUNDUP
Friday, April 24, 2020

15 years later Ricky Brooks still remembers his shining moment at ECU…Pirates trying to keep ‘mental momentum’ going during isolation…NFL draft Round 1 not remarkable, certainly memorable…Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio know something about great pass rushers. Enter Chase Young….By drafting Derrick Brown, Panthers must think it’s 1983. So much for Rhule innovating…NHL would consider resuming in Raleigh, but lack of practice ice stands as obstacle…SEC has record-setting 15 first-round selections…Bundesliga to return in May if German government gives approval; Spain Plans to Play Soccer Again, Very Carefully

More…





Recent News & Features

VIEW FROM THE EAST
Adjustments the new normal for Pirates

By Leave a Comment

College football is in an unprecedented phase of inactivity due to efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. East Carolina coach Mike Houston and staff are doing their best to cope, continuing to recruit and develop players despite unanticipated limitations. Houston conducted a teleconference on Tuesday. “We hope we can get out on the… [ More… ]

COLLEGE SPORTS NEWS
ECU athletics on hold

By Leave a Comment

East Carolina was scheduled to take on Memphis in the American Athletic Conference basketball tournament in Fort Worth, TX, on Thursday at 10 p.m., but that event was canceled Thursday morning. Numerous conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament were called off in attempts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, it was… [ More… ]

Baseball News
ECU rallies past Elon

By 2 Comments

GREENVILLE — East Carolina overcame a 3-0 Elon lead to top the Phoenix, 7-4, on Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The visitors went up 3-0 in the second with the help of a 2-run homer by Adam Spurlin. The Pirates, ranked as high as No. 19 nationally, got a run with two out in the… [ More… ]

Baseball News
ECU completes sweep at Charlotte

By Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE — East Carolina took a 4-1 win at Charlotte on Sunday to complete a 3-game sweep of the 49ers. Jake Kuchmaner started and went five innings in improving to 4-0. Alec Burleson went 2-for-4 with a home run. Matt Bridges turned in two and two-thirds scoreless innings for his second save. Burleson’s blast to… [ More… ]

Basketball News
Knights down ECU, 94-62

By Leave a Comment

ORLANDO — Central Florida outscored East Carolina 24-12 over the last 10 minutes of the first half and pulled away to a 94-62 American Athletic Conference win on Sunday. The Pirates finished the regular season 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the AAC. The Knights (16-14, 7-11) were led by 23 points from Darin Green Jr.… [ More… ]

Baseball News
Pirates limit Liberty to one hit in 11-0 win

By 1 Comment

GREENVILLE — Five East Carolina pitchers combined for a 1-hitter in an 11-0 nonconference win over Liberty on Wednesday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. ECU took the lead on a 3-run homer by Bryson Worrell in the bottom of the first. That was enough support as Trystan Kimmel, Cam Colmore, Garrett Saylor, Dylan Lawson and Elijah Gill… [ More… ]