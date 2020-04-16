ECU Recruiting Class of 2021

Thumbnail Sketches by Al Myatt

Click on LINKED NAMES for full-length feature profiles by Sammy Batten

Number of signees or commitments to date: 2

Most recent update > 04.15.20 > Added thumbnail sketches on Chesapeake (VA) Great Bridge HS/N.C. State OL JUSTIN CHASE and Citrus Hill (CA) HS/Fresno State/Riverside City College S SHAWN DOURSEAU

—–

JUSTIN CHASE (6-5, 315) OL, Chesapeake, VA … Chase announced on April 11 that he was transferring to East Carolina from N.C. State for his final year of college eligibility in 2020. … Chase initially committed to the Pirates in 2015 but later signed with the Wolfpack. … He has seen limited action at NCSU, playing 14 snaps in the first two games of 2019, including a 34-6 win over visiting ECU on August 31. … Chase was all-state as an offensive lineman at Great Bridge High School. … Moved from tackle to guard while in Raleigh. … Added 30 pounds to his frame with the Wolfpack. … Chase is on schedule to graduate from NCSU in Sport Management in May. … Chase has expressed his readiness to work under Pirates offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler. (Image source: GoPack.com)

SHAWN DOURSEAU (6-0, 175) S, Riverside City (CA) Community College … Dourseau committed to the Pirates on April 12. … New East Carolina safeties coach Tripp Weaver was the primary recruiter with new defensive coordinator Blake Harrell contributing in a secondary role. … The Pirates made an offer on April 8. … Dourseau signed with Fresno State in February, 2018, out of Citrus Hill High School in California. … He redshirted with the Bulldogs the following fall before transferring to Riverside. … Dourseau had 59 solo tackles and 13 interceptions as a senior for a 10-2 team at Citrus Hill. … He had seven interceptions and 42 tackles in his lone junior college season and will have three years of eligibility at ECU. … Dourseau helped the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the California community college title in 2019. … Riverside is coached by Tom Craft. (Image source: Riverside City College Athletics)

—–